Ace Frehley Sets Hudson Valley Return This Fall

Kiss guitar legend plays Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, NY in October.

Ace is back and he told you so! Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is a Rock n Roll Hall of Famer. The ‘Spaceman’ played with Kiss from the band’s inception in 1973 until 1982. He started a solo career after leaving Kiss and eventually returned to the band for their highly successful reunion in 1996. Ace continues to record and tour with his solo band. His last release was the covers album entitled Origins Vol. 2 back in 2020 which featured guest appearances by Lita Ford, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, John 5, and former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick among others.

Origins Nol. 2 album features covers from bands like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Humble Pie, Jimi Hendrix, the Kinks, and Deep Purple among others. Ace Frehley's 2023 tour will feature Ace and his band performing solo and Kiss classics from his 50-year Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career. For more on Ace and his current band, check out the official Ace Frehley website here.

Ace Frehley at Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, NY

WPDH and Loaded Concerts Presents Ace Frehley performing solo and Kiss classics Friday night, Oct. 27 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY with special guests Mainline and Black Dawn. Tickets are on sale now and available through ParamountHudsonValley.Com and LoadedConcerts.Com, and you won't want to miss this night!

The last time Ace Frehley played the Hudson Valley area was the WPDH Spring Fling Event in Poughkeepsie back in March of 2022. See pics below.