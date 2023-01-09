Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long.

When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.

Here in the Hudson Valley there are some great places to find good beer and food. While many of these taverns and brewpubs have become mainstays, there's one that's a little more elusive, only popping up for a few months at a time.

The Post Road Brew House first opened in 2017 on the campus of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. Taking over the former location of St. Andrew's Cafe, the restaurant was described as a "casual, contemporary American beer-driven pop-up restaurant." The gastropub featured an eclectic menu, as well as an extensive beer list curated by the school's head brewer and beer instructor, Hutch Kugeman.

YouTube/The Culinary Institute of America YouTube/The Culinary Institute of America loading...

Sample menu items include the BRBH Burger which is served on a brioche bun topped with bacon, egg, cheddar and beets with a side of rosemary-garlic fries. Other entrees include ramen, steak frites, fish and chips, short ribs and a delicious-looking Australian twist on shepherd's pie.

All of the beers served at the brew house come from the CIA's on-campus brewery. Two of the school's year-round offerings, Cleaver IPA and Mise en Place Wit, will be on tap as well as some limited-edition brews made by students including Cast Iron Lager, Father Murphy's Triple and Smoking Point Stout.

Beer and food lovers are rejoicing over the announcement that the Post Road Brew House is finally reopening, even if it is just for a short time.

According to a press release, the gastropub pop-up will open its doors every Tuesday through Saturday from 1pm to 4pm starting on January 10. If you're contemplating checking this beer bar out, you probably shouldn't hesitate because the CIA says the pop-up dining experience will only last until April 13.

You can reserve a table and take a sneak peek at the Post Road Brew House menu on the school's website.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State