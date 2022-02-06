Is This Abandoned Hudson Valley Mansion Haunted, or Just Cursed?

Disclaimer: I don't know if this creepy-looking Hudson Valley mansion is actually haunted or not; I don't have the $3 million to buy this sucker to find out. What I do know, however, is that this literal castle, built by one of the most famous American entrepreneurs of the 20th century, seems to have some absolutely terrifying energy. Probably because of all the deaths that were associated with the family after its construction.

Before we take a look inside, a little history: this Ossining, NY castle was built in the early 1900s by none other than David Abercrombie. Yes, that Abercrombie. Before his brand was responsible for outfitting all the preppie kids in the 2000s, he was a topographer and successful outdoor outfitter who made enough money to have this mansion custom-built. Unfortunately, that's when tragedies began to strike.

Abercrombie and his wife, architect Lucy Cate, christened their estate "Elda Castle", to honor their children Elizabeth, Lucy Jr, David Jr, and Abbott (did AJR get their name inspiration from the Abercrombies?). Sadly, their daughter Lucy was killed soon after the castle construction was complete in a nearby explosion at her father's factory in 1929. Just two years later, David Abercrombie himself passed away, followed by his son David Jr in 1937. Since the passing of David Sr, the castle has been left to nature, time, and unfortunately, vandals.

I should mention that I'm not a big believer in the supernatural, and if you have the money and interest, you shouldn't let a few macabre details get in the way of taking a step closer to becoming actual Hudson Valley royalty. I'm just saying that there other, less scary castles currently for sale in our area, like the one in Kingston with an actual secret tunnel. That one is move-in-ready, too.

Elda castle is now for sale for $3.1 million, with the listing describing the condition as "in need of total renovation". Want to make an offer? Maybe just call a ghost hunter first. Check out a drone video tour and more photos below.

Abandoned Abercrombie Castle In The Hudson Valley