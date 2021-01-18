A Message to the Guy in the Silver Honda on Rte. 9

It’s time for one of those open letters. This one goes out to the guy driving the silver Honda on Route 9 southbound, just north of the Poughkeepsie Galleria last Thursday, Jan. 14, at 12:30 in the afternoon. Here goes…

Dear Maniac Driving the Honda,

You have curly dark hair and glasses, and my guess is that you’re in your twenties. I’m sorry that you were having a bad day. Obviously, you were in a hurry. I can’t imagine the inner turmoil you have that makes you behave the way you did.

That being said, are you freaking crazy? First you came speeding up behind me, right to my bumper, then a quick lane change cutting somebody else off. And I watched you weaving in and out of traffic ahead of me, causing near misses along the way. As I got closer, I noticed you were flailing your arms. Then as I passed you while you were waiting to turn right toward the mall, you were shaking your head back and forth with a look of anger that was almost demonic. Then I watched you turn and come within inches of hitting a black SUV.

I don’t know you, but you are a candidate for anger management classes. You are a road rage disaster waiting to happen. Your dangerous behavior did not get you to the stoplight any quicker. Do you even realize how many people were frightened by your driving that day? I hope you got safely to your destination, and more importantly I hope you didn’t hurt anyone else along the way. Thanks for letting me get that off my chest. I wish I could get you off the road.

Signed, A Concerned Citizen.