Viral “News” Video Could Help All Drivers Across New York State

Do you find yourself complaining about the way other people drive? What are your driving pet-peeves? Is there one thing that you would want to be able to share with your fellow drivers to make it safer and easier to navigate the roads? For me, I wish people could just learn how to yield and merge.

How do drivers merge? Can you teach people how to merge into traffic?

Here is what Driving-Tests.org has to say about the definition of "Merge?" Drivers who encounter a merge sign are warned that two separate roadways will converge into one lane ahead. The merging traffic sign will typically indicate which lane should be merging into the other. Drivers on the main highway should be aware of merging vehicles. Merging vehicles must yield to traffic on the main highway.

How do drivers yield? Can you teach people who to yield into traffic?

What is the actual definition of how to yield? Granted, I would pay for every single person to return to driving school if I ever won one of those super gigantic lottery jackpots.

Yielding the right of way, essentially means that you allow the other driver to advance when they are supposed to have it. I guess that also means teaching people who gets to have the priority in the intersection, the parking lot, the traffic light, all of it.

Want to see the video that could possibly help all drivers?

What do you find to be your most frustrating traffic situation? If you could afford it, would you hire yourself a personal driver? Again, if money were no object, I totally would!

