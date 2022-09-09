A Look Inside the New York Renaissance Faire

We recently paid a visit to the NY Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park, NY.

The New York Renaissance Faire is celebrating an amazing 45 years in 2022. Located on 65 acres in Tuxedo Park (Orange County), the property has permanent structures and 20 stages with over 100 shops. The fair runs seven weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) beginning in late August including Labor Day Monday.

The New York Renaissance Faire was originally created in 1977. In 1996, Barbara Hope and Donald Gaiti of Renaissance Entertainment Corp. acquired Creative Faires Ltd., the company that owned and operated the fair. It's the fifth fair to be owned by the corporation. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Will You See at the NY Renaissance Faire?

You will travel back in time to an age of adventure. Cheer on your favorite knight at the joust, meet Robin Hood and his Merry Men, feast on savory sweets and tempting treats, and see amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates and more! The New York Renaissance Fair runs on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 9. Get tickets and info here.

Get our free mobile app

We visited the 45th annual New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park, NY over the Labor Day holiday weekend and our tour guide Maria brought us around to some of the many different spots on the grounds and got to see different activities and meet all sorts of characters. See the video below.

Check out some photos from a 2022 Labor Day weekend visit to the New York Renaissance Faire.