$9 Million New York Mansion Will Leave You Speechless [PHOTOS]

If you've ever seen a movie, there's always a chance the home the main character is living in is far too big. Think of the home that is in Home Alone. That home that Kevin's dad pays for is far too big. Now, imagine something about six times bigger and a property that is gigantic.

That's what this mansion is like in New York State.

Located in Stillwater, NY, this gigantic mansion is listed for $9 million on Zillow. It features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and over 7,000-square-feet of space.

That's just on the inside. The property has a long winding driveway with a gate and it's own huge pool and patio. There's also a wood firepit and built-in BBQ for cooking needs.

Get our free mobile app

The inside will leave anyone speechless. The kitchen is absolutely mesmerizing. The massive marble island is the highlight of it and the kitchen has so much room it looks as big as the living area.

The home even has its own elevator to get to the top. You can take that or the winding staircase. Then you have the huge living areas and bedrooms.

Check out some photos, courtesy of Zillow.

$9 Million New York State Mansion Leaving People Speechless This New York State mansion looks like it belongs in a movie.

Explore This $2 Million Fantasy Stone Mansion In New York State Step inside this huge complex located near Rochester and Buffalo, NY.