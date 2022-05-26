9 Delicious Dutchess County Diners

Last week I celebrated my birthday, and my brother and his fiance wanted to take me to dinner. When they asked me where I wanted to go, I told them I’d really like to go to a diner. Any diner around here will do. Dutchess County has a nice selection of diners, and they’re all really good.

Here's the thing about diners. You can get just about anything you want, and most of it is damn good. I knew that I could have a nice cup of matzah ball soup and a delicious chicken souvlaki. And that’s exactly what I ordered. And a giant piece of coconut custard pie for dessert. And I washed it all down with a tall glass of iced coffee. It was great.

Yup, there’s nothing like a diner meal. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate a gourmet meal at a fancy restaurant as much as anybody, but sometimes you just want to be relaxed, maybe a little loud, and eat like a pig. Besides, at a diner you can get breakfast for dinner and I’ve been known to do that more than a few times.

If you are also a lover of diners, you should check out Dutchess County. I’ve put together a list of nine great Dutchess County diners, and I can honestly tell you that I’ve been to and enjoyed meals at every one of them.

And there you have it, some of the best diners in Dutchess County. Shout out to Orange, Ulster and Sullivan Counties, too for having delicious diners of their own. Like the famous Roscoe Diner and the Phoenicia Diner. Do you have a favorite? We’d love to hear about it.

