Residents in New York State Can Get 85¢ Dairy Queen Blizzards

If you're not quite ready to let go of summer just yet, then this might interest you. One of the nation's biggest fast food franchises has a special offer on a very popular dessert to keep you cool.

Dairy Queen first introduced their famous Blizzards at their store locations across the country back in 1985. To celebrate one of the company's most popular menu items, Dairy Queen will be offering residents in New York state and nationwide Blizzards for 1985 prices during the upcoming weeks.

Dairy Queen Locations in New York State and the Hudson Valley

Dairy Queen currently holds around 4,300 stores around the country, thirty-seven of which are located in New York state. Their Hudson Valley locations include Hyde Park, Middletown, Newburgh, Wappingers Falls, and Ghent.

Eighty-Five DQ Blizzards Are Coming

USA Today is reporting that Dairy Queen will be offering 85 cent Blizzards through the Dairy Queen app from September 11th to 24th. Mental Floss reports that special only applies to small cups, though customers will have their choice of seasonal and regular flavors.

