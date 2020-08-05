7 Movies & TV Shows That Filmed At Stewart International Airport

The Hudson Valley has been a hot spot for movie and television production in recent years. Here's a look at 7 productions you may not have realized filmed at Stewart International Airport courtesy of the Orange County NY Film Office.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, in 2019 alone, more than $46 million in direct regional spending took place as a result of movie and television production in the area.

That includes more than 42,000 hotel rooms booked, countless dinner reservations, and other shopping by cast and crew. The HVFC's goal is to get as many local actors, crew members and vendors involved as possible. You can link up with them HERE.