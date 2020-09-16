50 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Release ‘Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out’

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we're featuring the first live album to reach number one in the UK, the Rolling Stones, Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out.

Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out was released on September 4, 1970, by Decca Records in the UK and London Records in the United States. It is the band's second live album and was recorded right before the release of Let It Bleed.

The performances on the album were recorded through the month of November various shows at Madison Square Garden.

The tracklisting for Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out:

Jumpin' Jack Flash Carol Stray Cat Blues Love in Vain Midnight Rambler Sympathy For the Devil Live With Me Little Queen Honky Tonk Women Street Fighting Man

