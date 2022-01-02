50 ‘Most Dangerous’ Places to Live in the Hudson Valley
These are considered the 50 most dangerous places to live in the Hudson Valley. Do you agree?
2022 is here. As we anticipate an updated list in the near future we thought it would be interesting to look back at what Roadsnacks considered the most dangerous places in the Hudson Valley in 2021.
In earlier January of 2021 RoadSnacks released its "10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York For 2021" list.
RoadSnacks uses “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”
To craft the list, RoadSnacks used the FBI's most recent crime data. Using the FBI's crime stats the website ranked every city in New York with a population of over 5,000 based on violent crime and property crime per capita.
No part of the Hudson Valley cracked the top 10, but many cracked the top 200.
Newburgh, the City of Poughkeepsie, Monticello, Kingston, Port Jervis and the Town of Poughkeepsie all ranked in the top 40 most dangerous places to live.
Monticello, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie made another list from Roadsnacks about the "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021."
Two Hudson Valley hometowns are among the "safest" in America.
Below are the 10 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks:
- Binghamton
- Niagara Falls
- Buffalo
- Rochester
- Watertown
- Syracuse
- Utica
- Albany
- Johnson City Village
- Jamestown
Here are the 45 most dangerous places to live in the Hudson Valley.
17) City of Newburgh
26) City of Poughkeepsie
32) Village of Monticello
33) Kingston
36) Port Jervis
37) Town of Poughkeepsie
40) Mount Vernon
42) Pelham Manor
43) Spring Valley
61) Middletown
62) Wallkill
64) Town of Newburgh
66) Town of Ulster
70) Yonkers
84) Woodbury
85) Beacon
95) Saugerties
96) New Rochelle
99) New Windsor
101) Peekskill
102) Greenburgh
105) Clarkstown
111) Deerpark
114) Mamaroneck
115) Orangetown
119) Town of Lloyd
121) Port Chester
122) Ossining
126) Pleasantville
127) Town of Fishkill
128) Pelham
131) Ramapo
133) Woodstock
135) Hastings-on-Hudson
137) Chester
138) Tarrytown
140) Scarsdale
142) Goshen
143) Blooming Grove
145) Stony Point
146) Pound Ridge
147) Town of Malborough
148) Walden
152 Mamaroneck
153) Elmsford
154) Yorktown
155) Crawford
156) Cronton-On-Hudson
159) Rye Brook
163) Dobbs Ferry
