5 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Without Leaving Home

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Happy Earth Day. Earth Day is a bit different this year because the earth is currently experiencing a global pandemic. But can you think of a better time to think about saving our earth? Here are a few productive ways that you can celebrate Earth Day while staying home and flattening the curve.

Happy Earth Day. I hope these tip are helpful and fun. It's different than past Earth Days for sure, but it's a great time to think about making our earth happy and healthy again.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.

Read more:

Filed Under: Coronavirus in New York, Earth Day
Categories: Articles, The Boris and Robyn Show
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top