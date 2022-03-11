One of my fondest childhood memories is going to our local bakery with my dad on a Sunday morning, picking out fun and delicious treats to bring home to enjoy throughout our lazy Sunday. I always wanted something fancy like a napoleon, my sister was a black and white cookie girl all the way. To this day, I still get excited when I walk into a bakery. And, as a Poughkeepsie resident, I’m lucky that there are some incredible bakeries in the Poughkeepsie area. Check out 5 of my favorites.

5 Poughkeepsie Bakeries that Take the Cake 5 of Poughkeepsie's Best Bakeries

So, if you’ve got a sweet tooth and are craving some really delicious bakery products, this list might help you out. Enjoy and be sure to savor the moment.

