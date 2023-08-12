Where in the Hudson Valley is the ‘Home of the Famous Raisin Pumpernickel Bread’?

New York is known for it's best pizza and bread. It's no surpise that Ulster County, NY can take credit for New York City's "best bagels".

The "Home of the Famous Raisin Pumpernickel Bread" can be found in the Hudson Valley, have you had it before?

Cohen's Bakery Is Located In Ulster County, NY



Cohen's Bakery is the home to many things. Friendly service, delicious pastries, homemade cream cheese and freshly made bread.

This hotspot brings in people who have heard about their famous bread. In Ellenville, NY, guests can get their hands on "the Famous Raisin Pumpernickel Bread".

When Did Cohen's Bakery Open In Ellenville, NY?



Cohen's Bakery shared their story and how it began in the 1920's. The start of Cohen's Bakery happened when Harry Cohen made the move from New York City to Ellenville, NY.

At the the time, this business was called Cohen's Quality Bakery. The famous legacy continues in 2023. Locals enjoyed seeing Ruby who has continued to serve excellence to the community from a business that was established in the past.

In 2003, Fouad Kerendian and Bill Tochterman purchased the bakerys name. They also purchased the business along with the receipes.

"For the first time in almost 90 years, the bakery is no longer owned by the Cohen family, yet their handmade bread and baked goods are as wonderful as ever."

What Can Guests Get At Cohen's Bakery Besides Raisin Pumpernickel Bread?



Besides their "famous raisin pumpernickel bread", Cohen's Bakery has something for everyone appetite.

Cohen's Bakery is also known for their

"Fresh Bread, Homemade Cakes, Delicious Meals and Quenching Drinks."

Their full menu options range from delectable drinks, breads, bagels, sandwiches, cookies, pastries and more.

Some of Cohen's specialty items are danishes, rugulas, black and white cookies, pancakes, chinese cookies, pastrami rubens and more.

Their pastries, cakes and fresh bread fill appetites throughout the Hudson Valley. Loyal customers enjoy their breakfast and brunch options.

Cohen's Bakery

89 Center St, Ellenville, NY 12428

Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum A New Museum Will Open In The Catskills Featuring Hollywood's Biggest Stars

The Borscht Belt Museum will open in Ulster County,NY. This allows for the history of the Borscht Belt to carry on in the Hudson Valley.

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

Fran Drescher And Fellow Celebrities Will Sit On A Hudson Valley Museum Board

Fran Drescher is a celebrity that almost everyone likes. Known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, the world couldn't help but laugh at her jokes, statements, and relatable interactions with other members of the show.

According to Yahoo News,

Fran Drescher isn't the only celebrity who will be in the Catskills.

"The museum’s list of advisory board members includes Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Judd Hirsch, Robert Klein and Richard Lewis — a fitting cast for a place where some of the nation’s top comedians got their start."

Have You Ever Heard Of The Borscht Belt?

According to Borscht Belt Museum.org,

"For generations of Jews in the New York metropolitan area, there was no doubt about the location of those “mountains.” Less than 100 miles from the cramped, sweltering tenements of Manhattan’s Lower East Side was a lush patchwork of forests, farms and bustling rural towns that hosted a summertime population of nearly a million urban strivers hungry for the clean air, fresh food and familiar camaraderie that even a garment worker or cab driver could afford."

Spending the summer in the Catskills sounds ideal.

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York. At first they came by train, and later, by bus and car along The Quickway, now known as Route 17."

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. The Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

How Can You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ellenville, NY?

I took a day trip to the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission".

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a volunteer. I was able to walk around and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

I was also told that this museum is a pop up for now, they will continue to change the set up as well. 2025 marks the year that the Borscht Belt Museum will officially open.