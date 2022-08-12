There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.

I have many memories of sitting at coffee shops or diners drinking coffee and talking for hours. People bond over cups of coffee. It’s like a magic elixir that brings people together, and even though it has caffeine, somehow a cup of coffee calms me. But… and this is a big but… it has to be fresh and it has to be delicious. There’s nothing worse than going for that sip and tasting stale or burnt coffee.

There are plenty of Dunkins and Starbucks in Dutchess County, and those are both fine places to get a good cup of coffee. But, I thought it would be nice to put together a list of local places to get a good cup of coffee. Not national chains that you’d find on every corner in every town in the Northeast, or the country for that matter. Here are 5 establishments that began and have stayed right here in Dutchess County

5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County Where to Get a Great Cup of Joe in Dutchess County

There you go. From Beacon all the way up to Tivoli, you’re never too far from a great cup of coffee, made and served by locals. There are plenty of other places like these throughout Dutchess County, but these are the ones I hear about the most. If you have a favorite Dutchess County coffee shop, share it with us so we can all enjoy it. Thanks, and happy sipping!

5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About These Dutchess County County Stores Rock!