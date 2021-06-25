Summer vacation time is upon us but what if you just can't get away. What if you have to spend your time off close to home again this year.

There are so many reasons that our travel plans get disrupted. It can be as simple as we just don't have time to go where we want or we actually don't want to go anywhere. As much as it sounds fun to "get out of Dodge" as the saying goes there are a lot of us that would just like to chill at home.

I have been watching the news. The airlines are having trouble keeping up with demand. It would be my luck to end up with my flights screwed up and instead of landing in the beach town of my dreams, I'd be stuck in Detroit at the airport for the weekend.

If you are thinking National Park they are also starting to reach their breaking point with the amount of tourists heading to the great outdoors. I am thinking the 2021 vacation scene is starting to look a lot like the old days at Walmart on Black Friday where people are piled up outside the doors waiting for them to open and then run down the aisles.

I am not interested in hassles this summer I am looking forward to some fun local events like the county fairs and a concert or two. If you are feeling the same way check out the 5 places I have put together that you can enjoy if you stay right here close to home.

5 Things you might want to do this summer in the Hudson Valley

A concert at Bethel Woods Center for The Arts

So many concerts are already on the schedule. They have some other cool events planned as well as day festivals.

Gaming, Dinner and an Overnight at Resorts World Catskills

Go for the gambling but stay the night because you have earned a night away.

Catch a Grand Prix at HITS on the Hudson

World-class riders compete all summer in Saugerties at the HITS showground pick out an event that works for your day off.

Take a Trip to Bannerman's Island in the center of the Hudson River between Newburgh and Beacon.

They offer tours and events on the island. Don't just look at it from shore venture out.

Stay or Eat at the Oldest Inn in America: The Beekman Arms & Delamater Inn

It's located in the heart of Rhinebeck where you can enjoy shopping for fun summer finds.

And if you are looking for a fair there are lots of those this year too.

