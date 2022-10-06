Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.

A couple of the sandwiches are famous, at least around Dutchess County, and maybe even beyond. Two of the sandwiches I just discovered earlier this year at a work meeting, and have been back several times. They were great discoveries. Another is world famous and I was lucky enough to try it when its creator brought it to our radio station. Best day ever. They’re all exceptional sandwiches, although not necessarily fancy or complicated.

Since I’m only doing a list of five, I’m sure that I may be missing somebody else’s favorite, but please feel free to add to the list. You may have heard of and tried a couple of these sandwiches, or maybe you never knew they existed and will want to check them out. So, if you’re ready, here are five of the greatest sandwiches in Dutchess County.

5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County

So, how many of these sandwiches have you tried? They’re all delicious, and if you can get the chance to try them all, you should. And of course, feel free to add your own favorite Dutchess County Sandwich in the comment section.

