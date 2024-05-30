4-Star Hudson Valley Restaurant Up For Sale After Just Six Years

Another highly-rated Hudson Valley restaurant is up for sale. What does this mean for its future?

There's a long list of local restaurants that have either recently closed or changed hands after generations of ownership. Just this week we learned that BarVino and ODA, formerly Hudson's Ribs and Fish, appear permanently shuttered. Hudson's was once a popular, family-run restaurant. Its famously delicious hot popovers and homemade strawberry butter were legendary, as well as its great menu of seafood dishes. After an extensive remodel and rebranding, the new restaurant failed to live up to its former glory.

Popular Middletown, New York Restaurant For Sale

Another restaurant that underwent a major remodel just six years ago is now up for sale. The former Blue Chip Burger on Main Street in Middletown, New York was completely transformed in 2018. The 1,000-square-foot building was completely gutted and tripled in size. Finishes like hardwood floors, exposed beams, a gas fireplace and a reclaimed wood bar were meticulously crafted by local contractors before reopening as Copperbarn Coffee.

While the business' name sounds like a coffee shop, it's actually become a highly-rated restaurant and bar with a busy lunch and dinner service as well as a popular weekend brunch. Earning four stars on Yelp! and Tripadvisor, the restaurant has received rave reviews for its food and service.

Coppperbarn Building and Business in Middletown, New York are Both For Sale

Included in the sale of the building is the Copperbarn business itself. According to a listing through Realty Promotions, the turnkey business is being offered alongside the property for $1.2 million. The building also boasts a second-floor apartment with a laundry and full bath that can either be occupied by a new owner or leased out for additional income.

