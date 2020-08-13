4 Hudson Valley Companies Named as One of Fastest-Growing in U.S.

Four businesses in the Hudson Valley were recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, Inc. Magazine released its annual list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S. The list highlights the most successful independent small businesses in the United States.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Four Hudson Valley companies ranked in the top 600 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Anchor Trading out of New City ranked 19. The Rockland County company offers financial and marketing solutions for advertisers with underperforming assets. The company lead by Sean Magee was founded in 2016 and has seen a 3-year growth of 11,311 percent.

Middletown's Detailing Connect placed 91. The automotive detailing business, founded in 2015, has grown by 3,693 percent in the past three years.

"This honor is great personally to me as I was growing up I used to read the magazine and wonder how I could end up on this list. On a professional level it’s a great accomplishment to see that all we have done in the last few years has helped solidify our position in the market. At 26 years old, I have been amazed to see some of my most noteworthy goals come to fruition," Detailing Connect founder Jared Brachfeld told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Inc. Magazine ranked Macan Deve Engineers 479. The White Plains business offers architectural, engineering, owner representation and construction management services. Under Donna Hager's leadership, the business has seen a 3-year growth of 956 percent.

Stronger U, a personalized nutrition coaching program out of Newburgh, ranked 567 on the prestigious annual list.

“Investor money, fancy marketing, and questionable ethics seem to be the way to grow a business these days. But that isn't how we built Stronger U. Together; we showed that it's possible to build a thriving company on honesty, integrity, and community,” Stronger U

CEO Mike Doehla said in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post . “I genuinely believe that doing things backward is precisely why this worked. We fix problems and give people hope in a hopeless industry.”

Since 2015, Stronger U has helped over 40,000 members. Over the past three years, the Orange County business grew 829 percent.