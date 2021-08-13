It always fascinates me when I find out more historic details about the small towns within the Hudson Valley. Some of the villages that surround us can be dated back to the 1600-1700s.

Taking a step back in time always shows us how far we have come and how the first settlers in our area worked hard to make the Hudson Valley what it truly is today.

Bloomingburg is a well-known town in Orange County. When I hear this town, I relate it with one of my favorite ice cream stands, Quickway Twin Cone.

During the summer of the 1900s, Bloomingburg was well known for its outdoor activities. Horse-drawn carriages were the main draw at this time. Events started happening that even the railroads came up with an idea to sell tickets to the events.

Bloomingburg used to be spelled Bloomingburgh and is a village located in Sullivan County and also in the town of Mamakating.

The D&H Canal also known as the Delaware and Hudson Canal was a part of the Hudson Valley. It was built in the 1820s and served as a way that coal could be transferred from the mountains of Pennsylvania to New York City. Located in the Town of Mamakating, this canal is preserved as a piece of history

There was a small fire that changed the way that people would live in Bloomingburg forever. In 1922, a fire in a wood stove happened in Greco’s barbershop on Main Street. This fire then spread to the other shops and businesses. It’s hard to believe that the fire even spread across the street, which was due to high winds. Many of the guesthouses were not able to be fixed and with that being said, they were not rebuilt either.

