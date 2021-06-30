4 Arrested in Spring Valley Senior Building Fire Investigation

Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a fire that killed a Hudson Valley firefighter as well as a senior citizen.

Last week it was reported that the Rockland County District Attorneys Office as well as state and federal investigators conducted a raid of Spring Valley Village Hall. According to NBC News the raid was in regards to the fire that took place at Evergreen Court in Rockland County back in March that took the life of volunteer firefighter, 35 year-old, Jared Lloyd and an unnamed senior citizen.

On Tuesday, June 29th, ABC7 NY explained that 4 people have been arrested and 2 have been charged in connection with the March 2021 fire at the Evergreen Assisted Living Facility.

District Attorney Thomas Walsh and New York State Fire Prevention and Control shared the results of the investigation that has gone on for the past 3 months with ABC7 NY.

A Rabbi and his son, Nathanial and Aaron Sommer, are both charged with the following, "two counts of second-degree manslaughter, second-and third-degree assault, fourth-degree arson, and second-degree reckless endangerment."

Wayne Ballard and Raymond Canario are charged with first-degree offering false instrument and falsifying business records.

Denise Kerr and Manuel Lima "are only facing misdemeanor charges and were given citations instead of being arrested" as reported by ABC7 NY.

Jared Lloyd was a Spring Valley volunteer Firefighter for 15 years and left behind a family with 2 young sons. It was reported back in March that Lloyd was one of the first firefighters to arrive at the scene and saved many lives that day.

