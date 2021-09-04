With so many events being on and off again this year it may have gotten by you that one of the Hudson Valley's best summer music attraction was underway at West Point. The West Point Band is extremely entertaining and always enjoyable to see. They often play at the Band Shell at Trophy Point which is one of the Hudson Valley's most picturesque places to see a concert.

Up until last year during the pandemic I never missed an opportunity to join friends at Trophy Point on Labor Day weekend for music, cannon fire and fireworks. We would gather on the side of the hill at Trophy Point in our "same time next year" spot and enjoy a picnic and conversation until the band started, Then it was music followed by live cannon fire with the 1812 Overture followed by fireworks that would go off directly in front of us.

The good news I have to share is that this fantastic concert is back and will be held this weekend. The final performance of the West Point Band's summer concert series will be this coming Sunday at 7:30 PM at the Trophy Point Amphitheater

What you need to Know Before You Go

You will need to get a visitors pass if you do not have a DoD ID card. To get a pass you will have to go to the West Point Visitors Center in Highland Falls. This is something you will want to leave time to do before you attempt to get on to base. anyone 16 or older will need a government ID with them to get on Post.

How Do you Get A Visitors Past

You go to the Visitor Control Center at 2107 New South Post Road. Hour for the center are 6 AM to 10 PM and it is suggested that you call ahead. The number is (845) 938-0390 or (845) 938-0392. Calling ahead allows you to ask questions about the latest information you need in order to get on to West Point Grounds.

What are the COVID Policies on West Point

⁠Everyone is required to wear a mask indoors, It you are not vaccinated you are asked to wear one at all times whether you are inside or out. Social distancing is still the policy so when setting up for the concert plan to be six feet part from others that are not in your group. This may seem like a lot of restrictions but the show will be worth the extra effort.

