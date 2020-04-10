3 Found Dead in Hudson Valley Home

An investigation is underway after police found three people dead inside a Hudson Valley home.

The Town of Montgomery Police Department is investigating the deaths of three people found dead inside a home within the Town of Montgomery. The investigation is in the early stages and ongoing with the assistance of the New York State Police, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office as well as the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, police say.

A preliminary investigation indicates all three died from a drug overdose, according to the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

Police haven't released any information about the three people. Authorities say more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.