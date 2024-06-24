Gruesome 3-Car Crash Snarls Traffic on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

Loud sirens could be heard up and down Route 9 on Sunday afternoon after a violent car crash occurred at a busy intersection.

Several major accidents occurred over the weekend in the Hudson Valley. It's unclear why dangerous incidents appear to be happening more frequently. Some have pointed to the busy time of year with school ending and vacations starting while others have blamed the heatwave for distracting drivers.

Whatever the reason, several recent accidents have shown just how dangerous driving can be and why it's important to remain focused on the road.

New Hamburg Fire Department New Hamburg Fire Department loading...

Violent Car Crash in Poughkeepsie, New York

Just after 5pm on Sunday, the New Hamburg Fire Department says it was dispatched to an incident on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. According to first responders, a three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 9 and Vassar Road. One of the vehicles was reportedly on fire.

Images from the crash show a totaled SUV and a postal van in the left turning lane of the southbound side on Route 9. Skidmarks on the roadway lead to another heavily damaged vehicle that appears to have struck the other head-on.

New Hamburg Fire Department New Hamburg Fire Department loading...

While it's unclear what caused the accident, some eyewitnesses claim that one of the cars may have run a red light. Town of Poughkeepsie Police were investigating the scene for most of the evening, shutting down several lanes and backing traffic up in front of the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Route 9 was finally fully reopened after 10pm.

The New Hamburg Fire Department says that the occupants of the vehicles were transported to the hospital, but did not report on the extent of their injuries.

More images from the incident are below.

Route 9 Crash in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, June 24 The New Hamburg Fire Department released images from the violent three-vehicle crash that occurred just after 5pm on Sunday, June 24.