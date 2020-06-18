3 Arrested After Hudson Valley Man’s Fatal Overdose

Three Hudson Valley residents were arrested, including one for homicide, following the overdose death of a 29-year-old man.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, URGENT and the Town of Shawangunk Police Department reported the arrest of three people following a long-term investigation into sales of fentanyl which resulted in at least one fatal overdose.

On April 15, 2020, the Shawangunk Police responded to a home in the Town of Shawangunk for a 911 call for an unconscious, unresponsive male. The person, later identified as Chase T. Coddington, 29, of Wallkill, was determined to have passed away from an overdose of fentanyl, police say.

An investigation led to the arrests of 44-year-old Humberto A. Borges, 44, of Newburgh and brothers John A. Formisano III, 29, and Neil F. Formisano, 28, both from Wallkill.

Both Formisano’s are alleged to have purchased fentanyl from Borges. John Formisano is alleged to have provided some of the purchased fentanyl to Coddington, which caused his death, police say.

Borges was charged with the two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance, one felony and the other a misdemeanor.

John Formisano was charged with the criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance, felonies. Neil Formisano was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony.

Borges was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail due to being charged with a felony and having two or more prior felony convictions, police say. Both Formisano’s were released with appearance tickets to reappear in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court on a later date.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.