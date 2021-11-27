25 Must-Visit Breweries and Wineries in the Catskills

The Catskill Mountains are one of the most beautiful areas in Upstate New York for tourists. From Kaaterskill Falls and the many hiking trails in the summer to the ski resorts in the winter, the area brings in thousands of tourists seasonally. Additionally, the quaint, small towns that the area boasts are a breath of fresh air as compared to the city bustles many visitors want to escape. As one of the area’s most substantial exports, the Catskills and surrounding towns are home to some of the state’s best home-grown breweries and wineries. Not only are these businesses a great representation of local ingredients and talent, but they are a reflection of the best in beverages that Upstate New York has to offer.

This list is a compilation of 25 Must-Visit Wineries and Breweries in the Catskills and the surrounding areas. Whether it be a stop on the way out of the area or a deserved break after a long hike, all of these locations are strong choices to grab a drink or a bite and relax to enjoy the beauty of the region.