Super Bowl Sunday is getting closer and closer, and we are in for a good game this year. Just watch highlights of any of the games from this passed weekend. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night, ensuring that this year is not just another Tom Brady Invitational. Us New Yorkers are sad that our Buffalo Bills were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs, but what a game that was, watching it as it went into overtime. The 49er's and the Bengals both advance, only winning their games by 3 points each. At this point, whoever is in the Super Bowl, it is going to be a phenomenal game!

And let's talk about the half time show. This year, we have Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, marking the first time in Super Bowl history that 5 artists will be performing on stage. Among them, they have 22 number one Billboard albums and 44 Grammy Awards. Even if the game for some reason isn't all that exciting, the half time show has a lot of promise!

Now that we know that everything on screen is going to be great, what about your eating arrangements? There are going to be so many Super Bowl Meal Deals out there to look for. I doubt there is any other day where so much pizza, wings, and beer are consumed all at once. My personal favorite Super Bowl food is chicken wings, so I went on an internet hunt to find out where the best wings were across the Hudson Valley.

Below, you can check out 24 awesome Hudson Valley Restaurants who serve incredible wings. These restaurants rank no lower than 4 out of 5 stars according to Tripadvisor. IS your favorite place to get wings on the list? If not, let us know!

