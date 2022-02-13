2022 Battle of the Best Winners

The votes are in and your favorite foods in the Hudson Valley have been chosen.

WPDH is saluting the best locally-owned restaurants in the Hudson Valley with The Boris & Robyn Show's Battle of the Best.

This year's awards are a celebration of the best food the Hudson Valley has to offer, and as always, you are the ones who have decided who gets the honor of winning the Battle of the Best.

The annual "Batte of the Best" survey puts you in control of the votes and gives the Hudson Valley radio listeners the final word on the very best foods in the Hudson Valley.

Boris & Robyn reveal two winners each morning through Friday, February 18. Check back each day for the results:

Best Pizza

Best Coffee

Best Diner

Best Ice Cream

Best Taco

Best Brewery

Best Bagel

Best Hot Dog

Best Sandwich

Best Burger