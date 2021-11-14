Here's what the legendary truck looks like this year.

Once our calendars flip to November, one thing that I always look forward to is the official release of the year's Hess Toy Truck. Each year the folks at Hess do a remarkable job keeping us all wanting every year's must-have toy.

This year Hess went in a different direction from the truck and has just released the 2021 Hess Cargo Plane and Jet. Both the cargo plane and jet are welcomed additions to the Hess fleet and are all geared up for "high flying adventure with 6 remarkably lifelike buttons and motion-activated flying sounds, and enough LED bulbs to light up the night sky!" according to the Hess Toy Truck website.

This year, the cargo plane and jet come with a $39.99 price tag and are available online only while supplies last. With so many families making the Hess truck a yearly gift for others in their families each year, you should probably place your order sooner than later. You can order yours here.

Let's take a LOOK at this year's truck/plane....LOL....

Look Inside the 2021 Hess Toy Truck The 2021 Hess Toy Truck is here!!!

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted