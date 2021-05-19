2021 Concert Series Announced at Bethel Woods

You may think of summer concerts when you think of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, but they actually do concerts throughout the year. If you haven’t been to a show at the Bethel Woods Event Gallery, you may want to make this the year that you attend one or all of them. The Event Gallery at Bethel Woods is an intimate indoor venue, and they’ve just announced the 2021 concert series. There are some pretty big names on the list.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, Bethel Woods welcomes The Outlaws to the Event Gallery. Anyone who is a fan of Southern Rock knows how great The Outlaws are, and this will be the perfect venue. Friday, Oct. 15 New Power Generation will play the music of Prince at the Event Gallery. On Saturday, Oct. 16 it’s Hudson Valley favorites Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and on Sunday, Oct. 17 Marty Stuart takes the stage. That’s three straight days of great music at the Event Gallery at Bethel Woods. A whole weekend's worth. Jimmy Webb will be at the Gallery on Friday, Nov. 12 and Gordon Lightfoot will do two shows, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12. Then, a special holiday Hanukkah Show with The Klezmatics on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Pretty impressive, right? I told you there were some pretty big names lined up for the 2021 concert season at the Event Gallery at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Want to go to one, two, three or even all of the shows? Get all the schedule and ticket info on the Bethel Woods website.

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

First Look Inside LEGOLAND New York Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on your first visit to LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.