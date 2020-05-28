2020 Pets 2 the Rescue for the H.V. SPCA

Have you been spending the past couple of months in isolation biking, hiking or walking? Do you at least wish you spent the last couple of months doing those healthy things? Here's an opportunity for you to put those hikes, walks and rides to good use. Or to get out and start walking, hiking and biking.

Pets 2 the Rescue is an annual national virtual 1 Mile or 5K run/walk or 5 Mile bike event held to raise funds for more than 125 non-profit animal shelters and pet adoption agencies across the United States. The event runs through June 15. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, their has been a decline in charitable donations, and these fundraising events help support the animals

Here's how it works: upon registration, Pets 2 the Rescue participants choose the Hudson Valley SPCA to receive 100% of their $10 registration fee. After participants run, walk or ride their chosen distance, they visit the Pets 2 the Rescue website or use the free race app to record their event time.

For more information on how you can be part of the 2020 Pets 2 the Rescue and help the Hudson Valley SPCA, visit the facebook page.

