2020 Pets 2 the Rescue for the H.V. SPCA
Have you been spending the past couple of months in isolation biking, hiking or walking? Do you at least wish you spent the last couple of months doing those healthy things? Here's an opportunity for you to put those hikes, walks and rides to good use. Or to get out and start walking, hiking and biking.
Pets 2 the Rescue is an annual national virtual 1 Mile or 5K run/walk or 5 Mile bike event held to raise funds for more than 125 non-profit animal shelters and pet adoption agencies across the United States. The event runs through June 15. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, their has been a decline in charitable donations, and these fundraising events help support the animals
Here's how it works: upon registration, Pets 2 the Rescue participants choose the Hudson Valley SPCA to receive 100% of their $10 registration fee. After participants run, walk or ride their chosen distance, they visit the Pets 2 the Rescue website or use the free race app to record their event time.
For more information on how you can be part of the 2020 Pets 2 the Rescue and help the Hudson Valley SPCA, visit the facebook page.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants