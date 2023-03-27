2 Very Popular New York Cities Were Named Two Of The Worst In The United States

Two New York cities were called out by a national publication for being two of the worst cities to visit in the United States. Do you agree with this title, or think the publication was wrong?

Lucky for us, these two cities are nowhere near Central New York.

These two locations in New York State were placed alongside cities like Detroit, Chicago, and Cleveland. Mind Your Dollars has published a "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States." On the article, they really didn't specify what criteria counts as a place to not visit. Looking through the list, it seems the author Lucky Penny just picked cities and places they were bored in.

Lucky for us, the Central New York region and the Mohawk Valley was not on the list. However, two very popular tourist destinations were- New York City, and Niagara Falls.

For New York City, the author just slammed the busy lifestyle of the city:

Just know that if you do happen to visit New York, you should prepare yourself to handle the massive crowds and that things can be a bit overpriced. It can also take some getting used to, with the entire subway system and all of the walking involved."

We all know New York is busy. What was said about Niagara Falls?

Niagara Falls is beautiful… so beautiful that 30 million people per year descend upon the attraction for a chance to get wet in the falls. It’s also known as the “honeymoon capital of the world.” While the Falls might be quite a sight, there just isn’t much else to do in the area."

We would argue both of these locations are far from the worst to visit in New York. Even Niagara Falls has plenty of activities to enjoy and check out, other than the falls.

Do you think this author was correct for New York? Text us on our app and let us know.

