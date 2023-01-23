1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley
For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season.
Snow Falling In Hudson Valley On Monday Could Lead To Bad Travel
As of this writing, Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m., snow is falling in the Hudson Valley. This could lead to "treacherous" travel across the region Monday afternoon.
Weather experts are predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow on Monday. But warn the snow will fall quickly leading to snow-covered roads.
More Snow Predicted For Hudson Valley For Wednesday
This Wednesday more snow is predicted. School closings and early dismissals are likely for Wednesday with roads being "snow-covered" and "slippery" across the Hudson Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Parts of the region could see around a half-foot of snow. Snow predictions for Wednesday's storm are below or CLICK HERE.
First Major Snowstorm Forecast For Hudson Valley
Metrologists are also tracking what could be the region's first major snowstorm next week and next weekend.
The Weather Channel is predicting an inch to 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall across the region Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 2.
But an even bigger snowstorm is brewing from Sunday, Feb. 5 through Monday, Feb. 6.
Below are the latest snowfall predictions from The Weather Channel
- Ulster County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
- Dutchess County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
- Orange County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
- Sullivan County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
- Putnam County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
- Columbia County: 4 to 10 inches of snow
- Greene County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
- Westchester County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
- Rockland County: 3 to 9 inches of snow
Below are snow total predictions for counties in the region on Wednesday, 1/25 by the Weather Channel:
Hudson Valley Snow Predictions For 1/25/23
Some schools across the region are closed or delayed on Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest and closing and delays across the Hudson Valley.