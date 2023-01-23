New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing on Route 9

Police said a 43-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including 1st degree reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

This comes after police say they attempted to stop the suspect on State Route 9 late one evening. Police are also saying the suspect and the vehicle involved in this incident match the description of a suspect involved in multiple local commercial armed robberies.

New York State Man Crashes on Route 9

New York State Police said in a press release that they stopped the vehicle traveling on Route 9 after 11 PM January 17. Once it was determined that the suspect did not have a valid driver’s license, the suspect drove off, according to police. Police said the suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed on shoulder in Wilton. Police were later able to take the suspect down after a brief foot pursuit.

Police said he was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

US 9 is the longest north–south U.S. Highway in the state of New York, that extends from the George Washington Bridge in Manhattan to an interchange with Interstate 87 (I-87) just south of the Canada–United States border in the town of Champlain.

Police Arrest Parolee

Police are saying a New York state man lead them on a chase that ended up I-87 a week ago. CBS says it all started when police responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery at a home, and eventually ended when the suspect lead authorities on a foot pursuit after crashing their getaway vehicle.

What is really startling is that police say the suspect in question was already out on parole at the time of this incident, originally convicted of attempted murder and contraband charges.

Police Pursue NY State Man in U-Haul

CBS says the 39-year-old suspect from Troy attempted to rob a home in Lansingburgh Tuesday evening. Once police showed up, the suspect fled and drove away from the scene in a U-Haul box truck. CBS says the suspect refused to stop when police tried to pull him over, as the chase would end up taking officials southbound on I-87.

Investigators said the suspect eventually crashed the U-Haul, and then fled by foot into the woods. CBS says he didn't get far, as police found and arrested him.