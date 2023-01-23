Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway.
Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley.
Juveniles Throwing Rocks at Cars On Sprain Brook Parkway Found By New York State Police
Three people that police only describe as "juveniles" were charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony.
Police did not release the name, age, gender or hometowns for any of the "juveniles."
All three are accused of throwing rocks being thrown at moving vehicles traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street.
At Least 16 Cars Damaged By Rocks In Westchester County, New York
Police started investigating after receiving several complaints. Police received at least 16 complaints of damaged vehicles beginning at around 8:55 p.m. on January 17, 2023.
Damage from the rocks ranged from flat tires to smashed windshield, according to New York State Police.
Investigators identified the juveniles on Wednesday and issued each a Family Court appearance ticket before releasing them to their parents.