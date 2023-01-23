New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State

New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help.

Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor.

New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing

A banner sign on the SUNY New Paltz campus.

Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New Paltz. Friends say he was an activist throughout the Hudson Valley.

The 29-year-old disappeared after leaving his apartment in Queens around 5:30 a.m. on Jan 6, friends say.

According to the NYPD, he was last seen in Manhattan wearing a dark blue jacket, black pants and black Vans sneakers.

NYPD

"Jordan Taylor had a haircut in Queens, NY. He left his appointment on Jan 6th mid-trim and has not been seen since," a post on the Missing Persons, Cold Cases & Human Trafficking Facebook page states.

May Have Gone To New York City Club Where 2 Killed

Jordan is going to law school in New York City. He may have gone to the same New York City nightclub where another man was drugged, robbed and killed last year.

"Based on his phone history, it appears it went to a popular LGBTQ club called "The Q" in Hell's Kitchen. His cell phone was found at a nightclub, The Q. There have also been 2 young men found murdered in the same area involving the same clubs with those men's bank accounts drained," a post on the Missing Persons, Cold Cases & Human Trafficking Facebook page states.

BAMFI

His wallet was found on a street and his phone was found several miles away.

"His wallet was found on West Street, close to the Goldman Sachs building, with cash and credit cards still inside. His phone was found on Jan. 7, just after 1:30 a.m., not far from the Q nightclub on 8th Avenue and West 48th Street," BAMFI states.

Anyone with information can contact the NYPD 107th Precinct at (800) 577-8477 or BAMFI at 877-97-BAMFI.

