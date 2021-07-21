14-Year-Old Wows Judges With Queen Cover on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A 14-year-old singer and pianist recently wowed America’s Got Talent with a stunning rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

America’s Got Talent is currently in its 16th season, and though the TV talent show has produced few legitimate stars in its many year on-air, standout performers with bright potential futures still manage to break through. Dylan Zangwill is one of those talented people, as he proved in a new AGT episode.

Remaining humble about his chops, Zangwill explained how he keeps his musicianship close to the vest while at school. “People know I’m a singer and a musician, but I’m never really openly talking about it. I like hearing what other people are doing and I’m not a big fan of talking about myself all that much.”

Zangwill went on to sing from the very depths of his soul, doing Freddie Mercury’s iconic vocals justice from behind the keyboard. After nailing the track, young Dylan received a standing ovation from the AGT crowd and all four judges, clearing his way past the audition portion of the show.

Congrats to Dylan Zangwill on a fantastic debut. Watch him perform Queen’s “Somebody to Love” in the video below.

14-Year-Old Dylan Zangwill Performs "Somebody to Love" by Queen - America's Got Talent 2021