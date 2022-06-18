The 13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York

When you think of dangerous places in the Hudson Valley there's usually one place that comes to your mind first and that's Newburgh, New York. The city pops into your head immediately for obvious reasons. Newburgh really is one of the most dangerous cities in America. Newburgh is in the top 50 most dangerous cities in the country. According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.

Poughkeepsie, New York isn't much better. Neighborhood Scout reports that you have about a 1 in 121 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in The Queen City. They also report that Poughkeepsie has a 94% higher crime rate than other cities in size.

Another major city in Orange County is Middletown, New York.

These cities have so many great attributes but it is foolish to look past their flaws especially if it could save your life. Middletown, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie are all very similar in population and other demographics so it is only fair that we respectively look at the unsafe parts of Middletown.

Crime Grade reports that a crime occurs about every 17 hours in Middletown, New York on average.

Dawn Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn Benko for Townsquare Media loading...

Here is a list of the 13 most unsafe streets right now in Middletown, New York according to Crime Grade. These streets were graded an F when it came to violent crime reports.

13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York

The 10 Most Brutal Streets in Newburgh, New York This list was compiled by crime maps on CrimeGrade.com.