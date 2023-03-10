16 guns, 86 High-Capacity Magazines Found In Hudson Valley Home
A lower Hudson Valley man is facing a 113-count felony indictment after police allegedly found deadly weapons inside his home.
On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Hastings-on-Hudson man was arraigned on a 113-count felony indictment charging him with illegally possessing more than a dozen guns, including assault weapons, and 86 high-capacity magazines in his home.
Westchester County, New York Man Facing 113 Count Indictment
A Westchester County Grand Jury indicted 29-year-old Jianqiao Lu for 97 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 16 counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
“This case highlights the benefits of law enforcement working together at the local and federal level, across multiple jurisdictions, to remove an arsenal of illegal and dangerous weapons from our community," Rocah said.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
16 Guns, 8 Assault Weapons, 86 High-Capacity Magazines Found In Hastings-on-Hudson, New York Home
On October 25, 2021, Lu was allegedly in possession of 16 guns, including eight assault weapons, and 86 high-capacity magazines at his residence in Hastings-on-Hudson.
He did not have a permit to legally purchase or possess the firearms, officials say.
See Also: Decades-Old ‘Mob Dumping Ground’ Found In Upstate New York
All of the dangerous weapons were taken by police.