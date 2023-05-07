Like Big Putts? Check Out These 12 Hudson Valley Mini Golf Courses

Before you know it, schools will be out for summer and you'll be looking for different ways to keep the family entertained. Thankfully, there is no shortage of fun in the Hudson Valley.

Getting the whole family out to do an activity that they all enjoy can be a tall order. But nothing says summer fun like a family mini-golf outing, right?

Tee Off in the Hudson Valley

Growing up in the Hudson Valley, I know there are a handful of places to get your putt on. Fun personal side note, my first job ever was behind the desk at the former Fun Central. Most of my summer memories include getting stuck on the bumper boats while trying to fix them and collecting colorful mini golf balls from the 18th hole.

DC Sports has taken over what was once Fun Central on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and has become one of the top destinations for mini golfers and golfers alike.

Not only do they offer a beautiful 18-hole mini golf course, but they also have an indoor mini golf course and they're most known for their virtual driving range. The indoor range also allows you to play a full round of regular golf and mini golf too!

Across the river in Chester, The Castle Fun Center is home to a huge mini-golf course too. If memory serves me right there was a fire-breathing dragon at one point!

The Castle Fun Center has everything a kid (and an adult) could possibly wish for. Mini golf, go-karts, zip lines, an arcade, axe throwing, laser tag, and an inflatable park plus they have food and drinks the whole family will enjoy.

Ready to tee off? Check out 12 of the top Hudson Valley mini-golf courses below!

