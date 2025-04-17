105-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Woman Was Eleanor Roosevelt’s Friend

Doris Mack has seen quite a lot over the past 105 years that she's been alive.

Born in 1922 as a black woman in the South, Mack was forced to overcome many obstacles that her peers did not have to face. After working her way through college and earning a Bachelor's degree, Doris moved up north with her husband, Theodore.

According to the Poughkeepsie Public Library, the Macks lived in Hyde Park for a short time before eventually settling down in Poughkeepsie. Doris worked as a proofreader for Western Publishing while Theodore attended Bard College to pursue a degree in social work. After receiving his Master's degree at Columbia University, Mack started his career at Castle Point Veterans Hospital, where he would eventually become the first Black American to hold the position of chief psychiatric social worker.

Poughkeepsie Woman Was Friends With Eleanor Roosevelt

Doris Mack first met Eleanor Roosevelt at a NAACP meeting at Lincoln Center (not the one in New York City, but the former Lincoln Center in Poughkeepsie). The first lady was a supporter of Civil Rights and considered Mack a friend, hosting the Macks at her home at Val-Kill in Hyde Park.

Years later, Doris would become a tour guide at Val-Kill, sharing stories of her time with Roosevelt, who used to compare her circle of friends with the eclectic collection of furniture at the cottage, joyfully boasting that “they come in all shapes, sizes, and colors”.

105th Birthday Celebration for Poughkeepsie's Doris Mack

On Wednesday, Doris was honored at the Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Attendees at the 105-year-old's birthday party included County Executive Sue Serino and Senator Rob Rolison, who presented Doris with special proclamations.

