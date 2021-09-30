10 Year-Old Sleepover Goes Wrong in a Weird Way

Mom is looking for some advice, can you help her out?

Do you have friends that call or text you all the time for advice? Are YOU the person all of your friends say gives the best advice? Do you have kids? If you answered yes to any of my questions, then you are the person we need to talk too.

If you have kids that are starting to have sleepovers, or have ever had a sleepover at a friends house, we have a Hudson Valley mom that had a weird situation happen to her when she went to pick her 10 year-old daughter up from a sleepover a few weeks ago at the girls friends house.

Kim emailed us,

"I have a question for we got you Wednesday. My ten year old daughter went to a sleepover party this weekend. When I arrived for pick up in the morning, the fifteen year old brother was sleeping in the living room with all the ten year old girls. Am I wrong to be upset? Should I have said something?"

As the only parent on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, I'll take stab at this. Anytime my 15 year-old daughter asks me to sleep at friends house for any reason, I make sure to talk with the parents of where she's sleeping and ask them a bunch of questions before the sleepover. Questions like, who's going to be there, if there are opposite sex kids in the family, I always ask where they'll be during the sleepover, things like that.

Being that Kim hasn't said anything yet, if her daughter ever ask to sleepover the same house again, I would make sure you bring up what happened last time to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Emily called the show and echoed what many parents were thinking, she said, "mom should be upset and should say something, there is NO reason a 15 year-old boy should be sleeping anywhere near 10 year-old girls. Kids that age aren't on the same levels and there are to many hormones going on!"

What advice would you give Kim? Call or text us anytime through the Wolf app.

