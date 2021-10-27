10 Lotto Top-Prize Winning Tickets Recently Sold Across New York

People in the Hudson Valley and across New York State won over a quarter-million dollars.

A $40,425 winning Take-5 ticket for Monday evening's drawing was sold at Cards & Gifts in Syosset in Nassau County.

Two winning tickets for Monday's midday drawing were sold in New York. One was located at the All in One Foodmart in Beacon, Dutchess County.

The other was sold at Full Stop Grocery in Queens. Both tickets are worth about $10,000.

A top-prize Take-5 ticket worth $36,457.50 for Sunday evening's drawing was purchased at BPTM Corp in New Windsor.

A $19,117 winning Take-5 ticket for the midday drawing on Sunday was sold at Tun Tun Auto in New York City.

A ticket worth nearly $21,000 for Saturday's Take-5 was purchased at Y Hill Express in Blossvale.

A $46,480 Take-5 winner was sold Friday evening at Beck's Wine & Spirits in New York City.

A top-prize Take-5 ticket worth $22,022 for the midday Friday drawing was purchased at Bolla in Centereach.

A ticket worth nearly $42,000 for Thursday's Take-5 was purchased at the Rockville Centre Newsstand in Rockville Center.

A $41,588 Take-5 winner was sold last Wednesday at Ramesh Patel & Newstand in the Bronx.

