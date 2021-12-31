10 Fast Food Restaurants We Need In New York State

There's no doubt that New York State has some great food. From Western New York (Buffalo) to New York City, the local food spots across the state are incredible and it's what helps sets New York apart from other states around the country.

When it comes to national food chains, there are plenty of them here; your McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, KFC, Taco Bell, etc. But let's be honest, there are better states for variety with fast food; especially if you're not in New York City.

Living in Western New York is amazing for local food and I wouldn't trade it for anything. However, I wish the fast food spots here were more than McDonald's and Wendy's.

The midwest, southeast and west coast have incredible places for fast food that have national recognition. Wouldn't it be great to get them in New York State?

Here are 10 fast food places that we would absolutely love to come to New York State.

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

10 Most Haunted Places In Western New York Check out 10 of the most haunted places in Western New York.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.