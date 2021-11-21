Warm Up With These Homemade Soups in the Hudson Valley

It seems that when the weather gets cooler, we then enjoy the simpler things in life. For me, I look forward to relaxing with one of my favorite blankets and books while sipping on hot chocolate.

Those extra warm cups of tea in the morning make the day smoother and delicious soup options warm us up on a cool night.

For some reason, food does taste better when someone else makes it, go figure. Do you enjoy soup more during this time of year?

I have a friend who always says that her appetite changes with the seasons. I believe that we do change with the season, our mood, our perspective and overall days.

With the change of seasons, we change how we act, eat and go through the day.

Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that you can stop, slow down and enjoy a warm bowl or two of soup.

Bread Alone, Rhinebeck, Kingston, Woodstock +

Anything with the word bread in it, count me in. They truly have the most delicious sourdough and whole wheat bread options. Depending on location, Bread Alone has a good selection of soup options. It seems like you can spot them no matter where you are in the Hudson Valley.

Be sure to try their Cauliflower Cheddar soup and see the menu here.

The River Station Restaurant, Poughkeepsie

Have you heard of their chowder bar? If you like New England Clam Chowder or Roasted Corn Lobster Chowder, you're in luck. They also have other homemade options available. Sometimes the fun of choosing the soup is getting whatever they have resting that day.

Check out their menu here.

Howell's Sunflower Cafe, Goshen

Do you enjoy anything related to pumpkin spice? Whether it's cream cheese, muffins or even soup, being a pumpkin spice addict is a real thing. If this speaks to you, then you'll have to try the homemade Pumpkin Spice Bisque soup from Sunflower Cafe. They also have Chicken Barley for all of the non-pumpkin spice options.

Be sure to check out their daily soup options here.

If you would like to share your favorite soup spot, we would love to hear suggestions below. Enjoy

Hudson Valleys Favorite Soup Is? Soup suggestions from all across the Hudson Valley.