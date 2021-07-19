1 Dead, 9 Injured in Crash That Closed Route 32 in Hudson Valley

Heavy rain caused a fatal head-on crash on Route 32 that killed a Hudson Valley resident and sent nine others to the hospital.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in the town of Cornwall. The preliminary investigation revealed that 38-year-old Helen Rivera of the City of Newburgh was driving south in a 2009 Toyota Corolla when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Dodge Journey.

Police believe Saturday night's heavy rain was a major factor in the horrific-looking head-on crash.

Rivera was the sole occupant of the Corolla and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. The Journey was being operated by 32-year-old Catherine Swartz of Highland Mills. The Dodge Journey was occupied by nine individuals.

Swartz and two passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center. The remaining passengers were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Route 32 was closed until early Sunday morning as police conducted their investigation.

