1-3 Inches of Snow Predicted in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the 50s during the day on Friday and continue to fall into the mid 40s by Saturday. With overnight temperatures in the low 30s, a storm system heading through our area is now expected to bring some snow.

That's right; snow in May. But that's pretty much what we've come to expect from 2020, right?

As of now, Weather.com is predicting a 70% chance of one to three inches of snow accumulations in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh on Friday evening. Surrounding areas, such as Middletown and Ellenville are expected to get "about an inch." Kingston is currently not expected to get much more than rain.

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting even more snow in higher elevations. The local weather forecasting website is calling for snow accumulation up to a couple of inches throughout the region, with four or five inches in higher elevations. The National Weather Service is also calling for snow in the Poughkeepsie area on Friday, although they are predicting less accumulations.

While it's unusual to see snow falling in the Hudson Valley during the month of May, no one should be surprised that it's happening now. So far this year we've seen a global pandemic, murder hornets and Tiger King mania. Let's face it -- a little snow isn't going to make things any worse than they already are.

