Outlaw Music Festival 2022 will feature ZZ Top and Willie Nelson among others this summer at Bethel Woods.

Starting back in the summer of 2016, Willie Nelson and Family have taken the Outlaw Music Festival across the country each summer, with a diverse lineup up of some of the biggest stars in folk, rock, country, and blues. The traveling festival returns this year with a show set to play Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on the Woodstock anniversary weekend in August. ZZ Top, who played one of the Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2021 last year at Bethel, returns this year as part of the Outlaw Fest lineup.

A Little About ZZ Top

That Little Ol' Band from Texas (Houston to be exact), ZZ Top are a legendary classic rock band that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2004. For over 50 years, the band was made up of singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and singer and bassist Dusty Hill, until his passing in 2021. They've released 15 studio albums and have sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide. Songs like "La Grange" and "Tush" are classic rock staples along with many songs off their 20 million-selling 1983 album Eliminator, like "Gimme All Your Lovin'", "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs".

A Little About Willie Nelson

Hailing from Abbott, Texas, Willie Nelson is one of the most recognized artists in country music. He is a country legend, and one of the main figures of the Outlaw Country scene. He has sold over 40 million albums in the U.S. alone. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993. Some classic Willie Nelson songs include "Always On My Mind", "Whiskey River", "On the Road Again" and "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain".

How To Get Tickets to Outlaw Feast at Bethel Woods?

Outlaw Music Festival 2022 featuring ZZ Top with Willie Nelson & Family, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bethel Woods go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 25 at 10 AM through Ticketmaster, and the Bethel Woods box office. You can also tune in all this week to WPDH and the Boris and Robyn Morning Show to score free tickets!

