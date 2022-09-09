ZZ Top Makes A Stop at The Palace Theatre on October 14th; Enter To Win Tickets

ZZ Top will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany on October 14th as a part of their 2022 Raw Whisky Tour! If you've been craving that sweet southern rock, you won't want to miss this awesome concert event!

ZZ Top was formed in Houston, Texas in 1969 and for 53 years have been rockin' the music industry in a way only they can do! Of course, the appearances of the long beard, hat, and sunglasses make them stand out, but it's the music that has made them rock legends! Their discography mixes that classic blues sound and southern rock groove and creates an incredible listening experience. Some highlights from them include "Gimmie All Your Lovin", "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Rough Boy".

